Sep 04, 2017 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Toyam Industries' AGM on September 26, 2017
Toyam Industries Limited informed the Exchange that 32nd Annual General Meeting of Company will be held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 02:00 P.M. at K1L SPORTS CAFE, Cottage No. 17, Aramnagar Part 1, J.P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West), Mumbai (MH)-400061,To Transact the businesses given under the Notice calling 32nd AGM.
Annual Report for the Financial Year 2016-17 including Notice of Annual General Meeting is also available on the website of the Company at this link i.e. http://toyamindustries.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Annual-Report-2016-17.pdf.Source : BSE
