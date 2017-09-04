Toyam Industries' AGM on September 26, 2017

Toyam Industries Limited informed the Exchange that 32nd Annual General Meeting of Company will be held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 02:00 P.M. at K1L SPORTS CAFE, Cottage No. 17, Aramnagar Part 1, J.P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West), Mumbai (MH)-400061,To Transact the businesses given under the Notice calling 32nd AGM.Annual Report for the Financial Year 2016-17 including Notice of Annual General Meeting is also available on the website of the Company at this link i.e. http://toyamindustries.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Annual-Report-2016-17.pdf.Source : BSE