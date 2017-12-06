Total Exports - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, December 06, 2017 at 12:05 P.M. at its Corporate Office, inter-alia, have considered and approved the following:1. Resignation of M/s. Gaur Jain & Co., Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 022957N), as statutory auditors of the Company; and2. Appointment of M/s. Hemant Gaurav & Associates, Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 025780N) as statutory auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. Gaur Jain & Co., Chartered Accountant.Source : BSE