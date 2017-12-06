App
Dec 06, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Total Exports - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, December 06, 2017 approved the resignation of M/s. Gaur Jain & Co., Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 022957N), as statutory auditors of the Company.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, December 06, 2017 at 12:05 P.M. at its Corporate Office, inter-alia, have considered and approved the following:

1. Resignation of M/s. Gaur Jain & Co., Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 022957N), as statutory auditors of the Company; and

2. Appointment of M/s. Hemant Gaurav & Associates, Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 025780N) as statutory auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. Gaur Jain & Co., Chartered Accountant.
Source : BSE
