Total Exports' board meeting on December 6, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held today, Wednesday, December 06, 2017 at 12:05 P.M. inter alia to consider;
1. Resignation of M/s. Gaur Jain & Co., Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 022957N), as statutory auditors of the Company; and
2. Appointment of M/s. Hemant Gaurav & Associates, Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 025780N) as statutory auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. Gaur Jain & Co., Chartered Accountant.
Source : BSE
