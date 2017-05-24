May 24, 2017 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tokyo Plast to consider dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 15, 2017 intimating about meeting of Board of Directors on May 30, 2017. In this regard, Tokyo Plast International Ltd has now informed BSE that Board of Directors in the said meeting will also consider & recommend dividend on equity shares, if any.
