Aug 28, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tokyo Plast's AGM on September 28, 2017
We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at Hotel Sovereign, Sea Face Road, Daman – 396 210 (U.T.)
