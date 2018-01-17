Tokyo Finance's board meeting on January 31, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 31st January, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.
