May 15, 2017 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tokyo Finance's board meeting on May 30, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE