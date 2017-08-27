Aug 23, 2017 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Titan Securities' board meeting on August 31, 2017
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 31st August, 2017 for considering the convening of Annual General meeting and fixing the date of Book Closure for Share transfer and Registers of Members as well as any other matter as prescribed under the law.
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 31st August, 2017 for considering the convening of Annual General meeting and fixing the date of Book Closure for Share transfer and Registers of Members as well as any other matter as prescribed under the law.Source : BSE