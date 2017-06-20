App
Jun 20, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titagarh Firema Adler SpA becomes wholly-owned subsidiary of Titagarh Wagons

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

We refer to the captioned subject and wish to inform you that Titagarh Singapore Pte Ltd. (TSPL), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has acquired the shares held by Adler Plastic SpA, Italy, representing 10% of the total paid-up share capital of Titagarh Firema Adler SpA (TFA), a subsidiary of the Company.

As a result of the above, TFA has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in which the Company holds 1.8% directly and balance 98.2% is now held by TSPL.

Please take the above on record.
Source : BSE

