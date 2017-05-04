May 04, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tirupati Tyres' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 to take on record and adopt the Audited financial result of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 to take on record and adopt the Audited financial result of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017. This is for your record and information.Source : BSE