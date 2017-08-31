Tirupati Starch's director Nikhar Agrawal resigns

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule lll of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has received resignation letter from Mr. Nikhar Agrawal (DIN: 00982811), Whole time Director of the Company, who has resigned from the directorship of the Company w.e.f. 07th September, 2017 due to his pre-occupancies.This is for intimation of Exchange and members thereof.Kindly take same on your recordsSource : BSE