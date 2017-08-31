App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tirupati Starch and Chemicals' board meeting on September 7, 2017

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (BM/03/2017-2018) will be held on Thursday, the 07th day of September, 2017 at 4:30 P.M.

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (BM/03/2017-2018) will be held on Thursday, the 07th day of September, 2017 at 4:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at First Floor, 'Shreeram Chambers', Indore – 452001 M.P., the agenda of which shall include the consideration and discussion on the following items along with other business matters -

i. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

ii. To consider, approve and take on record resignation of Mr. Nikhar Agrawal (DIN: 00982811) from the Office of Whole Time Director of the Company.

iii. To consider appointment of Mr. Yogesh Agrawal (DIN: 00107150) as the Whole Time Director of the Company.



Further, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in the Equity Shares of the Company and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the "Trading Window" for dealing in the shares of the Company is closed from <<29th August, 2017>> to <<09th September, 2017>> (both days inclusive) for designated directors and employees in view of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 07th Day of September, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

This is for the information of the Exchange and members thereof.

You are requested to take same on record.
Source : BSE

