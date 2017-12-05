App
Announcements
Dec 04, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tirupati Starch and Chemicals: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half Year ended on September 30, 2017 in its meeting held today on December 04, 2017.

 
 
Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half Year ended on 30th September, 2017 in its meeting held today on 04th December, 2017. We are enclosing herewith the following documents -

1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017
2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 30.09.2017
3. Limited Review Report

The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M.
This is for the information of Exchange and members thereof kindly acknowledge the receipt and take on the record.

Source : BSE
Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

