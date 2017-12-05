Tirupati Starch and Chemicals: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half Year ended on 30th September, 2017 in its meeting held today on 04th December, 2017. We are enclosing herewith the following documents -1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.20172. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 30.09.20173. Limited Review ReportThe meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M.This is for the information of Exchange and members thereof kindly acknowledge the receipt and take on the record.Source : BSE