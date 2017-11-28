App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 28, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tirupati Starch and Chemicals' board meeting on December 4, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (BM/05/2017-2018) will be held on Monday, the 04th Day of December, 2017 at 04:00 P. M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at First Floor, 'Shreeram Chambers', Indore - 452 001 M. P., inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.

Further, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in the Equity Shares of the Company and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the "Trading Window" for dealing in the shares of the Company is closed from <<25th November, 2017>> to <<06th December, 2017>> (both days inclusive) for designated directors and employees in view of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, the 04th Day of December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.

This is for the information of the Exchange and members thereof.

You are requested to take same on record.
Source : BSE
