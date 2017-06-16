Jun 16, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tirupati Sarjan recommends final dividend
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 15, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend at 30 paise per equity shares of Rs. 5/- each for F.Y. 2016-17, subject to approval of the Shareholder at the ensuing AGM.
