May 30, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tirupati Ind: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that at its meeting held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, Board of Directors of the Company inter alia has approved:
1)To appoint Mr. Ketan Karani, Director as the Managing Director of the Company with immediate effect on the terms and conditions mutually agreed upon and subject to the approval of shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Source : BSE
