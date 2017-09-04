Sep 04, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tirupati Fincorp: Outcome of board meeting
1.Fixed the Date and Venue of 35th Annual General Meeting as 26th September, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at The Theme Hotel, Main Tonk Road, Sita Bari, Jaipur – 302011 and approved the Notice for the same;Source : BSE