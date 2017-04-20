Tirupati Fincorp: Outcome of board meeting

Tirupati Fincorp Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 19th April, 2017 , inter alia, which was adjourned yesterday and resumed today 20th April, 2017 and its concluded at 06:30 p.m.; has considered, discussed and approved the following: 1.Appointed Mr. Parth Kanabar as an Executive Director of the Company. 2.Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Hitsharan Jain as a Director of the Company.Source : BSE