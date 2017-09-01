Sep 01, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tirupati Fincorp's board meeting on September 4, 2017
Tirupati Fincorp Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 4th September, 2017, inter alia, to consider and transact the following businesses:
1.To consider convening of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and matters incidental to it;
Tirupati Fincorp Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 4th September, 2017, inter alia, to consider and transact the following businesses:
1.To consider convening of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and matters incidental to it;
Source : BSE
1.To consider convening of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and matters incidental to it;
Source : BSE