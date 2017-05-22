May 22, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tirupati Finlease board meeting scheduled on May 30, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 at 11:30 am at the Registered Office of the company to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017.
