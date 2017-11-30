App
Nov 29, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tips Industries: Outcome of board beeting

We would like to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting & Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
Outcome Of Board Meeting & Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.09.2017

Tips Industries is in the Media & Entertainment sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 168.82 crore.

The company management includes Kumar S Taurani - Chairman & Managing Director, Ramesh S Taurani - Managing Director, Amitabh Mundhra - Independent Director, Radhika Pereira - Independent Director, Venkitaraman S Iyer - Independent Director. Source : BSE
