you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tips Industries board to consider Dividend

Tips Industries has informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Tips Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following business matters:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Further, as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's code of internal procedures and conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders, the Trading Window of the Company is closed for Designated Person (as defined in the Code] from May 19, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

