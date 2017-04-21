App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 21, 2017 11:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tinplate appoints Shashi Kant Maudgal as additional director

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 21st April, 2017 has appointed Mr Shashi Kant Maudgal as an Additional Director of the Company.

Tinplate appoints Shashi Kant Maudgal as additional director
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 21st April, 2017 has appointed Mr Shashi Kant Maudgal as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 21st April, 2017. Mr Maudgal will be acting as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. A brief profile of Mr Maudgal is attached. This may be treated as a disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015.Source : BSE

