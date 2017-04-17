Apr 17, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tinna Overseas: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Resignation of Mrs. Shobha Sekhri from the post of Whole Time Director w. e. f. 12th April , 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Resignation of Mrs. Shobha Sekhri from the post of Whole Time Director w. e. f. 12th April , 2017.Source : BSE