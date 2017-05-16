Timken India's board meeting rescheduled on May 24, 2017

Further to Notice dated 31 March, 2017 and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 25 May, 2017 has been re-scheduled on Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2017. It may please also be noted that the trading window as informed earlier is closed from 1 April, 2017 and will remain closed for the above purpose till expiry of 48 hours of publication of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31 March, 2017 to the stock exchanges after obtaining the approval of the Board of Directors thereon at the above meeting.Source : BSE