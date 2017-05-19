Timken to consider dividend

App
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 16, 2017, regarding a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 16, 2017, regarding a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Timken India Ltd has now informed BSE that the said Board Meeting, the Board of Directors is also expected to consider a proposal for recommendation of dividend on equity share capital of the Company.Source : BSE

