May 05, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Time Technoplast to consider final dividend
Time Technoplast Ltd has informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, to consider and take on record, the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and also consider the recommendation of final dividend for F.Y. 2016-17, if any.
