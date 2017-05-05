May 05, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Time Technoplast's board meeting on May 27, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 to consider and take on record, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and also consider the recommendation of final dividend for F.Y. 2016-17, if any.
