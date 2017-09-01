App
Sep 01, 2017 10:27 AM IST

Tilaknagar Industries' AGM on September 25, 2017

Tilaknagar Industries' AGM on September 25, 2017
This is to inform you that the 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at its Registered Office i.e. P.O. Tilaknagar, Tal. Shrirampur, Dist. Ahmednagar, Maharashtra - 413720. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the Notice dated August 07, 2017 setting out the business to be transacted at the said Meeting.
We also wish to inform you that pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules 2014 and Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations, the Company is providing Remote e-voting facility to all its Members (holding shares in physical and dematerialized form) to enable them to exercise their right to vote by electronic means on the resolutions proposed at the 82nd Annual General Meeting.
We hereby submit the following information for the ready reference of the Members of the Company:
Sr. No Particulars Remarks
1 Name of the Company Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.
2 ISIN INE133E01013
3 Name of the Agency providing
E-voting platform Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL)
4 Date of the Board Resolution for the approval of the Notice Monday, August 07, 2017
5 Date of Appointment of Scrutinizer Monday, August 07, 2017
6 Name of Scrutinizer Mr. Pradyumansinh Vala, Practising Company
Secretary
7 Cut-off date for E-voting entitlement Monday, September 18, 2017
8 E-voting Start Date & Time Friday, September 22, 2017 (from 10.00 a.m.)
9 E-voting End Date & Time Sunday, September 24, 2017 (at 05.00 p.m.)
10 No. of Resolutions 4
11 Announcement of Results Within 48 hours of conclusion of the AGM
