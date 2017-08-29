App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:00 AM IST

TIL: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, August 26, 2016 at the Registered Office of the Company at 1, Taratolla Road, Garden Reach, Kolkata – 700024.

