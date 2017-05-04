TIL board meeting on May 13, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 13th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 and also to consider and recommend declaration of dividend, if any.Source : BSE