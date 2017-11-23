TIL's board meeting on December 02, 2017

Please find enclosed herewith a scanned copy of our letter of even date under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Guidelines, 2015 informing about the ensuing Board Meeting of TIL Limited ("the Company") to be held on Saturday, the 2nd December, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and six months period ended on 30th September, 2017, subject to Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.Source : BSE