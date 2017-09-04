Sep 04, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tijaria Polypipes' AGM on September 29, 2017
We enclosed herewith the Notice of 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 to be held on Friday 29th day of September 2017 at SP-1-2316 RIICO Industries Area Sitapura Extension Jaipur 302022, Rajasthan
