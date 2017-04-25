Tiger Logistics signs MoU with P&G Associates

Investor Release: 25th April 2017 For Immediate Release Tiger Logistics (India) Limited – Signs MoU with ‘P & G Associates' to increases focus on Defence Logistics 25th April 2017, Tiger Logistics (India) Limited (BSE Scrip ID – 536264), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 'P&G Associates', a leading advisory firm to explore the business opportunities in Defence and Paramilitary Logistics (Air force, Army, Naval & Paramilitary forces) Through this MoU, Cmde Gurpreet Singh Oberoi (Retd.), an ex-commodore, will render his service to be the Defence Advisor for M/s Tiger Logistics (India) Limited. He has a vast experience in the Defence sector which is expected to add significant addition in orders for Tiger Logistics. This MoU aims to bring a sharper focus on the Defence Logistics segment which is a niche segment with high entry barriers. With this, management of the Company is expecting to increase the top line by 10%, based on the current market conditions. With few organized players left in the Industry to serve a niche and highly sensitive segment as Defence, Tiger Logistics shall emerge as one of the most reliable Defence logistics player in India. On this Mr. Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD commented, 'With this strategic move, we aim to address the large opportunity in the space of Defence Logistics. We have assigned an industry expert Cmde. Mr. Gurpreet Singh Oberoi to look after Defence Logistics who brings in vast understanding in this niche segment. We expect our topline to increase by 10% in the next 1 -2 years with this renewed focus.' About Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd is a leading Third party logistics player with specialization in International Logistics handling import and export of Cargos and Projects. It has a very strong base of approx. 50 agents and partners all over the world. Its competitive edge lies in its Asset Light Model and providing one-stop solution to Customers for International Trades. Company provides logistics services across varied sectors thereby hedging its risk during downturns in economic cycle. The Company's shares are listed on BSE. For more information, please visit the company website www.tigerlogistics.in Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors. Company: Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. CIN - L74899DL2000PLC105817 Mr. Vishal Saurav Gupta Company Secretary & Compliance Officer csvishal@tigerlogistics.in www.tigerlogistics.in Investor Relations Advisors: Strategic Growth Advisors Pvt. Ltd. CIN - U74140MH2010PTC204285 Mr. Shogun Jain / Ms. Sanghamitra Karak 07738377756 / 09833692935 shogun.jain@sgapl.net sanghamitra.karak@sgapl.net www.sgapl.netSource : BSE