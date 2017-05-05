Tide Water Oil's board meeting rescheduled to May 30, 2017

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 02, 2017, Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Company which was scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, for consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, and also consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17 and book closure for this purpose, will now be held on May 30, 2017, at 10:30 a.m.Source : BSE