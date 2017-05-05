App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tide Water Oil's board meeting rescheduled to May 30, 2017

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 02, 2017, Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Company which was scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, will now be held on May 30, 2017, at 10:30 a.m.

Tide Water Oil's board meeting rescheduled to May 30, 2017
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 02, 2017, Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Company which was scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, for consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, and also consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17 and book closure for this purpose, will now be held on May 30, 2017, at 10:30 a.m.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.