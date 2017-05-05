Tide Water Oil's board meeting rescheduled on May 30, 2017

This has reference to our earlier letter dated 2nd May, 2017. We wish to bring to your kind notice that the 312th Board Meeting of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and also consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17 and book closure for this purpose, will now be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017.Source : BSE