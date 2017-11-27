Thyrocare Technologies to consider interim dividend

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 09, 2017, to consider and approve unaudited Stand-alone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2017.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 09, 2017, inter alia, to :
1. Consider and approve unaudited Stand-alone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2017.
2. Consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18.Source : BSE
