you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 27, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thyrocare Technologies' board meeting on December 09, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 09, 2017, at the Corporate Office of the Company to, inter alia:

i) consider and approve unaudited Stand-alone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2017.

ii) consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18

Intimation of the above meeting of the Board of Directors is also being published in newspapers, as required under Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
