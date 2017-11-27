Thyrocare Technologies' board meeting on December 09, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 09, 2017, at the Corporate Office of the Company to, inter alia:i) consider and approve unaudited Stand-alone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2017.ii) consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18Intimation of the above meeting of the Board of Directors is also being published in newspapers, as required under Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE