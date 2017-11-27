Thyrocare Technologies' board meeting on December 09, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 09, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 09, 2017, at the Corporate Office of the Company to, inter alia:
i) consider and approve unaudited Stand-alone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2017.
ii) consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18
Intimation of the above meeting of the Board of Directors is also being published in newspapers, as required under Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
