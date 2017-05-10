Thyrocare Technologies recommends final dividend

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, have also decided to recommend declaration of final dividend at the rate of Rs. 5.00 (Rupees Five only) per share (50% of the face value of Rs. 10/- each) to the Shareholders for their approval.The Meeting concluded at 8.15 p.m.Source : BSE