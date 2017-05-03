Thyrocare Techn's board meeting on May 09, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that a meeting of our Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 9th May 2017, at the Corporate Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve Stand-alone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider granting of Employee Stock Options for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Please also note that pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the trading window of the Company will remain closed for trading in Company's equity shares for Directors / Designated Employees / Connected Persons from May 03, 2017 to May 12, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE