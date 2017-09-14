Thomas Scott: Outcome of board meeting

The Board Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 405-406, Kewal Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013. The Major Outcomes of the said Board Meeting are as under:1. The Board approved Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.2. The Board has confirmed the Appointment of Mr. Samir Samaddar as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from September 15, 2017. Brief profile is enclosed for your kind perusal.Source : BSE