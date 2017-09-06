App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thomas Scott's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

The Third Meeting of board of directors for the financial year 2017-18 will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 01.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company.

Thomas Scott's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Third Meeting of board of directors for the financial year 2017-18 will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 01.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 405-406, Kewal Industrial Estate, Lower Parel (W), Mumbai- 400 013 to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.