Thomas Scott's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Third Meeting of board of directors for the financial year 2017-18 will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 01.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 405-406, Kewal Industrial Estate, Lower Parel (W), Mumbai- 400 013 to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE