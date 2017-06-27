App
Jun 27, 2017 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thomas Cook: Updates subsidiary company

Thomas Cook has informed thaat Quess has signed the definitive agreements to acquire 46% equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited.

We are enclosing herewith the intimation received from Quess Corp Limited ('Quess'), a subsidiary of the Company pertaining to:
i.Quess has signed the definitive agreements to acquire 46% equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited.
ii.Quesscorp Holdings Pte. Ltd., wholly owned subsidiary of the Quess has entered into definitive agreement to acquire 51% shareholding in Comtel Pro Pte. Ltd, a private limited Company incorporated under the laws of Singapore.

This is for your information.
Source : BSE

