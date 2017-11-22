App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 22, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thomas Cook (India) - Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Thomas Cook (India) Limited (the "Seller"),one of the Promoters of Quess Corp Limited (Quess),has today approved an Offer for Sale (OFS)of an aggregate of 7500000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each representing 5.42% of the total paid up equity share capital of Quess.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We would like to inform you that the Board of Thomas Cook (India) Limited (the "Seller"),one of the Promoters of Quess Corp Limited (Quess),has today approved an Offer for Sale (OFS)of an aggregate of 7500000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each representing 5.42% of the total paid up equity share capital of Quess.The OFS would open on 23rd November,2017 for Non-Retail investors only and on 24th November,2017 for Retail investors and those Non-Retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids,through a separate window provided by the BSE Ltd & the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (the"Stock Exchanges") for this purpose.In addition,we have also taken note of Mr. Ajit Isaac,Co-Promoter of Quess offering 1000000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each representing 0.72% of the total paid up equity share capital of Quess in the OFS.The Floor price approved in this respect is Rs. 800/- per equity share.The meeting commenced at 03:00p.m. and concluded at 03:30p.m.



Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.