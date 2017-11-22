Thomas Cook (India) - Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Thomas Cook (India) Limited (the "Seller"),one of the Promoters of Quess Corp Limited (Quess),has today approved an Offer for Sale (OFS)of an aggregate of 7500000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each representing 5.42% of the total paid up equity share capital of Quess.The OFS would open on 23rd November,2017 for Non-Retail investors only and on 24th November,2017 for Retail investors and those Non-Retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids,through a separate window provided by the BSE Ltd & the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (the"Stock Exchanges") for this purpose.In addition,we have also taken note of Mr. Ajit Isaac,Co-Promoter of Quess offering 1000000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each representing 0.72% of the total paid up equity share capital of Quess in the OFS.The Floor price approved in this respect is Rs. 800/- per equity share.The meeting commenced at 03:00p.m. and concluded at 03:30p.m.Source : BSE