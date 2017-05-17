Thomas Cook's board meeting May 25, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 at Marathon FutureX, 11th Floor, A Wing, N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013 to consider inter alia: 1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017; 2.Recommend dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, if any, In terms of the Company's policy on prevention of Insider Trading the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the designated persons of the Company between 18th May, 2017 and 29th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE