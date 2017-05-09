May 09, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Thirumalai Chemicals to consider dividend
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 20, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommending a dividend to the Shareholders of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE