May 09, 2017 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Thirumalai Chemicals' board meeting on May 20, 2017
We have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our company will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017, to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommending a dividend to the Shareholders of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
