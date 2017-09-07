Sep 07, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Thiru Arooran Sugars Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017
A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 14,2017, to consider inter alia the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30,2017.
