Thiru Arooran Sugars Industries' AGM on September 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company will be held at 10.45 A.M. on Saturday, September 30, 2017, at the Mini Hall, The Music Academy Madras, New No.168, T.T.K. Road, Royapettah,Chennai - 600014. We enclose the copy of the Notice of the aforesaid Meeting, for your information and records.Source : BSE