Thirani Project: Outcome of board meeting
Thirani Projects Ltd has informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on June 23, 2017, the Board of Director has approved the matter relating to voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 as amended.Source : BSE